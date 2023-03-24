Play Button
Over €100,000 worth of cannabis seized in Waterford

Jayde Maher
Revenue officers seized approximately 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €106,000 in the Waterford area.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.

Investigations are ongoing.

