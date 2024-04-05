Parts of South East included in Storm Kathleen warning

Met Eireann has updated its warnings to include parts of the South East, ahead of Storm Kathleen's arrival tomorrow.

A status orange wind warning will be in place in Waterford, Cork, and Kerry from 9 am until 6 pm.

⚠️Orange weather warning updated ⚠️ Status Orange - Wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Valid : 07:00 Saturday to 14:00 Saturday Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway and Mayo

The same will run for Galway and Mayo from 7 am until 2 pm.

The forecaster is warning damaging winds could cause travel disruption and fallen trees.

There will also be a national status yellow wind alert from 5 am until 8 pm.

