Parts of South East included in Storm Kathleen warning

Met Eireann has updated its warnings to include parts of the South East, ahead of Storm Kathleen's arrival tomorrow.
A status orange wind warning will be in place in Waterford, Cork, and Kerry from 9 am until 6 pm.
⚠️Orange weather warning updated ⚠️
Status Orange - Wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford
Valid : 07:00 Saturday to 14:00 Saturday
Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway and Mayo
Valid: 09:00 Saturday to 18:00 Saturday
The same will run for Galway and Mayo from 7 am until 2 pm.
The forecaster is warning damaging winds could cause travel disruption and fallen trees.
There will also be a national status yellow wind alert from 5 am until 8 pm.
