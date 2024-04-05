Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Parts of South East included in Storm Kathleen warning

Parts of South East included in Storm Kathleen warning
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Eireann has updated its warnings to include parts of the South East, ahead of Storm Kathleen's arrival tomorrow.

A status orange wind warning will be in place in Waterford, Cork, and Kerry from 9 am until 6 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same will run for Galway and Mayo from 7 am until 2 pm.

The forecaster is warning damaging winds could cause travel disruption and fallen trees.

There will also be a national status yellow wind alert from 5 am until 8 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Thousands of litres of red wine seized in Rosslare

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Legally Blonde spin-off TV series in the works

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Luke Littler says Man United loss inspired him to win Premier League homecoming

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement