The Tramore Road in Co.Waterford is closed following a crash involving a bus in the last hour.

It is expected to remain closed until further notice.

The collision occurred on the Tramore side of the Ballindud roundabout in Waterford City.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Significant delays are expected with tailbacks to the Airport roundabout.

If possible, drivers are asked to avoid the ring road and make alternative routes home.