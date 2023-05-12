Play Button
Play Button
Waterford News

'Unbeatable' Waterford food truck scoops second national award of 2023

'Unbeatable' Waterford food truck scoops second national award of 2023
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A South East food truck business has taken home its second national accolade of 2023 at this week's Yes Chef Awards.

Unbeetable Food, based in Tramore Co. Waterford, was the overall winner in the 'Best Streetfood Restaurant 2023' category.

The award follows the popular food truck's overall win at the Yes Chef Takeaway Awards in February.

The food truck has already gained glowing reviews from food critics and bloggers alike, with McKenna's Guides dubbing their ramen bowl as "ramen heaven."

Advertisement

Speaking to the Irish Times during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, manager and chef Jenny Donoghue said, “We got in before food trucks became so popular.

“Everything is made fresh. We don’t use deep fryers or microwaves. Everything moves and everything sells. We do dairy-free and gluten-free too.”

Restaurants from across Ireland came together this week in what is one of the biggest nights of the year for the industry.

Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media who runs the awards said, “Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector.

Advertisement

"Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Cult beauty store returning to Waterford for 4 weeks only

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Garda examination underway after woman dies in house fire

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Popular Tipp deli served FSAI enforcement order over food safety breaches

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement