'Unbeatable' Waterford food truck named 'best in Ireland'

A South East food truck business has taken home a national accolade at this year's Yes Chef Irish Takeaway Awards.

Unbeetable Food, based in Tramore Co. Waterford was the overall winner in the ' Street Food of the Year 2023' category.

Takeaway teams from across Ireland came together this week in what is the biggest night of the year for the industry.

Unbeetable was also nominated in the 'Healthy Takeaway of The Year' category, which was won by Bastion Kitchen, Athlone.

The food truck has already gained glowing reviews from food critics and bloggers alike, with McKenna's Guides dubbing their ramen bowl as "ramen heaven."

Shane Smith Managing Director of NI Media who runs the awards said; “Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector.

"Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate.

"The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was

outstanding.

"We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges.

"We’d like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”

South East Winners

'Fish & Chips Takeaway of the Year 2023' was taken home by overall winner Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, in Wexford.

The 'King of the Wings 2023' title was scooped by Waterford winner Loko, in Waterford.

Mizzoni Pizza in Clonmel, Tipperary took home the title of 'Milkshake of the Year 2023'.

The 'Sandwich of the Year 2023' title went to Stable Diet Café, in Co. Wexford.

Brennan Sisters Takeaway in Kilkenny was honoured with 'Takeaway Team of the Year 2023'.

AndChips in Dungarvan took home not one but three titles. The Dungarvan-based chipper took home; 'The Pack Up & Go Award', 'The Champion Chip Award' and the overall top spot of 'Irish Takeaway of the Year 2023'.

The Saltee Chipper in Kilmore Quay must also be acknowledged in the Champion Chip category as they were the overall Leinster leaders for the best chip in Ireland.