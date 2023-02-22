Waterford chipper declared 'Ireland's best' at prestigious awards

Waterford chip shop AndChips has been voted the best chipper in Ireland at the prestigious 2023 TakeAway Awards.

The Dungarvan chip shop with a strong focus on sustainability took home two awards including 'Champion Chip' and the aforementioned 'Takeaway of the Year 2023' gong.

"We're absolutely delighted", said Eunice Power, owner of AndChips.

AndChips opened in April 2019 and has since become a firm favourite among locals, serving a variety of burgers, tacos and fish alongside its now award-winning chips.

"We won the 'Champion Chip' award which was a huge thing for us because we work very closely with local potato grower Colin Ryan in Dungarvan", said Eunice.

"To see that this approach has worked, that we can use local chips and get this award is amazing, but to bag the overall award for 'Takeaway of the Year' is just fantastic – it's such a boost."

AndChips can be found on Davitt's Quay in Dungarvan and is open seven days a week from 4 to 9 pm.