Waterford couple's bid to get their dog to France for life-saving surgery

Waterford couple, Dave and Dee Manser, have launched an appeal to their local community, and pet lovers nationwide, to raise funds for their dog’s life-saving heart surgery in France.

Since launching last week, their GoFundMe campaign has already amassed almost €12,000 in donations.

This is not even half of the estimated cost of the procedure, travel expenses, and vet bills.

Mick, the pair’s 9-year-old Border Collie, was in recent months diagnosed with Mitral

Valve Disease, which is now at Stage C, resulting in congestive heart failure.

“In early 2024, we got the devastating news that our beautiful boy was suffering from

congestive heart failure,” the couple wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page.

The dog’s prognosis means that he may have weeks to months left unless he

receives urgent bypass surgery, which, currently is not performed in Ireland or the UK.

“We have been in contact with a surgeon in France who can carry out the heart surgery he

needs, but it is going to be very, very expensive. We are putting all the money we have into

getting Mick to France, but we need a little help,” the couple said.

The surgery, which will cost around €25,000, is not covered under their dog’s pet insurance policy.

Due to their provider’s inflexible criteria, the couple will receive only partial cover for the initial tests and treatments preceding the surgery.

The Best Dog

Dave and Dee brought Mick into their home in 2017, when Mick was three years old, after his

previous owners were unable to keep him due to the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Mick has not just been a healing companion to Dave and Dee, but he also represents one of the only constants in their lives that they can always rely on to be there for them.

Also owners of cats, and previously of hens, the couple knew that any dog they adopted would

have to be tolerant and caring towards other pets.

Mick more than met the brief, and became the cats’ best friends and protectors - even cuddling up with them in the evenings.

Healing Through Tragedy

2020 was a memorable year for the entire world, but it was also a turning point for Dave and

Dee.

On one hand, the couple had finally tied the knot after being unwed for decades. The best man position was, of course, filled by their beloved Mick.

On the other, Dave had lost his mother tragically to Azlheimer’s disease after a 15-year battle, weeks before their wedding.

This heartache would only be the beginning.

“This was the start of a horrific six weeks during which we also lost our beautiful baby girl, Lisa Eileen, during birth. Less than two weeks later, Dave’s dad succumbed to lung cancer, leaving us reeling. Throughout this horrendous time, our beautiful boy has been right by our sides, quietly helping us heal our shattered hearts.”

Dave and Dee have no children - only each other, their cats and of course, Mick.

“While Dee and I are complete animal lovers, it’s more than that for us. When you have no

children of your own, at least none that are human, that bond you share with your pets is

somehow even greater. Mick is our son. We’re all he’s got, but he’s all we’ve got, too, and there’s

nothing we wouldn’t do to keep him with us,” Dave said of the situation.

“We desperately need help to get Mick to France for the heart surgery that will save his life.”

La Route de la France

In recent weeks, the Manser family had been consulting with Dr Jennie McInerney, an expert

veterinary cardiologist at Veterinary Specialists Ireland in Co. Meath.

After a series of ongoing tests and treatments, the referral was made for Mick to receive life-saving bypass surgery, under the care of Dr. Sabine Bozon and her team at Clinique Vétérinaire HOPia in Guyancourt, France.

The reality of the situation means that time is of the essence, and so the couple plan to leave Ireland on February 21st.

Now, the surgery date has been confirmed for the 26th of February.

“Of course, this is amazing news, but it does come with a hiccup in that we no longer have the

time we thought we had to save money, sell the car etc.,” the couple shared.

“We’re beyond grateful to all of you, but the costs are starting to rack up big time. We need all

the help we can get to reach our target, so please keep sharing - we’re nearly there.”

To donate, you can visit the fundraiser page here and you can follow Mick’s journey via Facebook and Instagram.

