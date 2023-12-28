Waterford taxi driver injured after car hit by falling tree

A taxi driver in Co. Waterford was taken to hospital after his car was hit by a falling tree after Storm Gerrit caused strong winds overnight.

According to RTE, the driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital and there were no passengers in the taxi at the time.

The incident happened at around 11 pm last night in Newtown on the Dunmore Road.

RTE spoke with the Senior Engineer for roads with Waterford County Council Gabriel Hynes.

Advertisement

He said they had reports of ten trees down in the county but overall the impact of the weather mostly resulted in "localised flooding and a number of trees down"

Mr. Hynes confirmed that two roads on the approach to Dungarvan are closed due to localised flooding.

Meanwhile, ESB crews are working to restore supplies to homes and businesses after Storm Gerrit knocked out power overnight.

Galway and Wexford are among the areas worst hit.

Advertisement

While the Status Orange wind warnings are now over, a Yellow alert remains in place for Kerry, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal until 6 am tomorrow.

Thunderstorm alerts are also in place for all of Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.