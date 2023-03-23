Play Button
Waterford News

Waterford Train Station closed due to flooding

Jayde Maher
Waterford city's Plunkett Train Station is closed until further notice this morning (Thursday, March 23).

High tides and heavy rain overnight have caused the station's tracks to flood.

Irish Rail says the Waterford to Heuston Dublin service will begin at Kilkenny instead.

Passengers coming from Thomastown will be taken to Kilkenny by bus to meet the train.

Flooding at the station occurred a number of times last year, following long periods of rain. However, this is the first time this has happened in 2023.

Updates will be provided when available.

