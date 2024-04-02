Play Button
Waterford vape shop robbed at knifepoint

Jayde Maher
A Waterford vape shop was robbed at knifepoint over the Bank Holiday weekend.

At approximately 12:20 am yesterday, a man entered Smoke City on John Street and threatened a staff member with a knife.

The suspect then emptied the till of cash and ran from the store.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

If you were in the area and can assist Gardaí, you are asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or our Confidential line on 1800 666 11.

