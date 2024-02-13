Play Button
Woman now being questioned over death of Matthew Healy (6) in Waterford 

Woman now being questioned over death of Matthew Healy (6) in Waterford 
Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
A woman arrested in connection with the death of six-year-old Matthew Healy is now being questioned by gardaí.

The woman, who is in her late 30s, was arrested at the scene where the boy's body was found near a secluded cove outside Dunmore East on Friday. The woman had been in a distressed state.

She was taken to Waterford Garda Station but was too unwell to be interviewed and required medical attention.

The woman has now been declared medically fit to be interviewed, according to RTÉ.

She was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Matthew's body was found in the back of a car near Rathmoylan Cove beach. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday morning.

The rural beach is about 3km from the popular seaside village of Dunmore East.

A funeral for Matthew is to be held on Wednesday at 12pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, the town where his father lives.

