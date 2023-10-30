Women hospitalised following dog attack in Waterford may have to get plastic surgery

One of two women who were hospitalised following a serious dog attack in Waterford City may be facing plastic surgery as a result.

The incident occurred around lunchtime on Friday in the St John’s Park area of the city centre.

The dog, an XL Bully Pitbull first attacked one woman aged in her teens in a downstairs room of a house where she lives.

Hearing the teenager’s screams the woman aged in her 30s rushed downstairs and attempted to come to get the dog away from her but was also badly injured.

Emergency services including gardaí, an ambulance from University Hospital Waterford, and a Waterford City and County Council dog warden attended the scene.

The dog was subsequently seized by the WCC warden.

One of the two women is understood to still be receiving treatment and was moved to Cork University Hospital.

In a statement, gardaí said that they were “continuing” to investigate the incident.

“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident with a dog. Emergency services were at the scene and removed two women (30s and late teens) from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. The dog was seized by the WCC Dog Warden.”

Sources close to the investigation said those who attended the scene faced “ a bloodbath” when they entered the property.

“It’s believed that one of the women may be facing plastic surgery as a result of the dog attack such are the seriousness of her injuries,” sources added.

It is understood the family is well-known in the Waterford City area.

Sinn Féin councillor and animal rights activist who is based in Waterford City Cllr John Hearne said he will be bringing a motion before the Council next month in order to get the Government to fast-track legislation on the issue of dogs being classed as dangerous.

He once again slammed the delay on plans to overhaul animal welfare since a vicious attack on a young boy in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford left him with serious facial injuries last year when he was attacked by the same breed of dog.

A woman has since been charged in relation to control of the dog and has pleaded guilty.

The woman admitted responsibility for the attack in court earlier this month by her XL bully which resulted in serious injury to the young boy.

Judge Cormac Quinn also directed the preparation of victim impact reports at Wexford Circuit Court. The matter was then put back to the court sitting on November 28th.

Alejandro Mizsan, then aged nine, was attacked by an XL Bully dog while playing outside his home in Enniscorthy last November. He suffered horrific injuries in the attack and spent weeks in hospital in Dublin.

Cllr Hearne said “The Government promised a complete overhaul of legislation around dog controls and animal welfare but nothing has been published yet.

"This issue seems to be way down the line for them (Government). I’m forever campaigning for Waterford City and County Council to do more around animal welfare and none of the authorities seem interested.”

Nine people are believed to have died as a result of attacks by XL Bully Pitbull in the UK this year so far.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said in the aftermath of the Enniscorthy attack that there is a list of dogs that require muzzles and leads when they are out in public and this does not always happen.

He said: “What happened in Wexford was horrifying. We have to take every step we can to ensure that policy is being implemented and enforced and also if there is anything additional we can do, we assess what that is.”

Only last Friday Minister McConalogue was advised by the Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare that images of dogs like pugs, bulldogs, and French bulldogs in advertising and marketing have contributed to the increased popularity of the breeds in Ireland

The Council believes that advertisers, media organisations, social media influencers, manufacturers, and retailers should refrain in the future from using imagery of the dogs.

By Sarah Slater