Noughty Beats
Wexford News

14 found in trailer at Wexford's Rosslare Europort

Jayde Maher
14 people have been brought to hospital after being discovered inside a trailer at Rosslare Europort in Wexford yesterday.

Nine men, three women, and two children arrived at the port inside a refrigerated container in the early hours of Monday morning after boarding a ferry from France.

Officials made the discovery after one of the people inside the trailer informed UK police of their presence.

Gardaí escorted the suspected migrants to the hospital where they were assessed by medical personnel.

They were then brought to City West in Dublin for "processing" and investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

