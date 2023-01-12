Clonroche in Co. Wexford named as one of Ireland's most Royal-obsessed locations

Clonroche in Co. Wexford has been named one of Ireland's most royal-obsessed locations.

The rural village of 326 people was placed third behind Mallow in Co. Cork (1st) and Portlaoise in 2nd place.

The research was carried out by Cork-based search engine specialists Digital Funnel which analysed Google data from across the country to find the areas in Ireland most interested in the British royal family.

People in Galway City are the least interested in the lives of the British royals, according to the Irish Daily Star.

Advertisement

We wonder how many Clonroche superfans made the trip to Waterford to visit the then Prince Charles and Camilla during their Irish visit in March last year?

During their South East tour, the royal couple took in Waterford's Viking Triangle, GIY and Knockeen Stud before moving on to Tipperary the following day where they met with the family of Ashling Murphy and took in the sights of the Rock of Cashel.

AND who could forget this iconic moment provided by our former Beat At Work presenter, David Hammond?!