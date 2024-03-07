Former RTÉ journalist from Wexford dies aged 32

Former RTÉ journalist and Wexford native Nick Sheridan has died aged 32.

The journalist was a presenter on RTÉ's flagship children's news programme news2day and had worked for BBC Scotland for the last number of years.

Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Sheridan was a 'young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential'.

In recent years, Sheridan released two children's books.

In 2021, he released Breaking News: How to Tell What's Real from What's Rubbish, a book for budding journalists.

A year later, he released 'The Case of the Runaway Brain', a children's fiction book.

The Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland said Mr Sheridan was a 'wonderful colleague'.

Gary Smith said he was 'funny, clever, kind. A lovely man', and 'Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.'

