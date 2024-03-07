Play Button
Former RTÉ journalist from Wexford dies aged 32

Former RTÉ journalist from Wexford dies aged 32
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Former RTÉ journalist and Wexford native Nick Sheridan has died aged 32.

The journalist was a presenter on RTÉ's flagship children's news programme news2day and had worked for BBC Scotland for the last number of years.

Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Sheridan was a 'young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential'.

In recent years, Sheridan released two children's books.

In 2021, he released Breaking News: How to Tell What's Real from What's Rubbish, a book for budding journalists.

A year later, he released 'The Case of the Runaway Brain', a children's fiction book.

The Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland said Mr Sheridan was a 'wonderful colleague'.

Gary Smith said he was 'funny, clever, kind. A lovely man', and 'Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.'

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

