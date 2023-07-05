Play Button
Gardaí confirms woman's body recovered from Wexford coastline

Gardaí confirms woman's body recovered from Wexford coastline
Image: Google Maps
Dayna Kearney
A woman has died in a drowning incident at a Wexford beach.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at around 8 pm at Ballymoney strand, Co Wexford.

Gardaí confirmed to Beat News that a woman in her 60s was treated at the scene by emergency services after being taken from the water but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman's body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

"Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Ballymoney strand, Co Wexford shortly after 8 pm on Tuesday 4th July 2023.

"A woman in her 60s was taken from the water and treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Beat News understands Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

