Gardaí confirms woman's body recovered from Wexford coastline

A woman has died in a drowning incident at a Wexford beach.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at around 8 pm at Ballymoney strand, Co Wexford.

Gardaí confirmed to Beat News that a woman in her 60s was treated at the scene by emergency services after being taken from the water but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman's body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Beat News understands Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

