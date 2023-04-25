Ireland fails Wexford cancer patient who must travel abroad

A Wexford man is fighting cancer and seeking treatment abroad after being told there is no more that Ireland's hospitals can do.

Andrew O'Reilly hopes to travel to Mexico to get the care that he needs.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with stage two oesophageal cancer last year after struggling to swallow food.

He received chemotherapy to shrink the tumour before getting an operation to have it removed.

The cancer has since spread to his lungs and stomach. It is now at stage four and requires treatment beyond what Ireland's oncologists and surgeons can do.

His sister, Maria, has set up a GoFundMe to help Andrew get the treatment he needs abroad.

Prior to his diagnosis, Andrew was a fit and healthy family man. He has been a foster father for the past 15 years and is described as "one of the kindest" people you'd ever meet by his sister.

All had been going well with Andrew following the chemotherapy and the operation until January when he started to feel unwell again.

It was in March though, that bad news came again.

"Last week we got the most horrendous news that it has spread and he is now at stage 4 and there is no effective treatment available for him in this country. We have found somewhere that can help him abroad, there are a lot of alternative treatments available across the world," she said.

Andrew, a father of three, grandfather to one, and husband was forced to give up his work and driving as a result of the chemo recovery.

"The recovery was horrific from such a major operation but again he kept going," Maria said.

She has set a goal of €60,000 for the fundraiser and has already raised almost €55,000.

If helping Andrew, Maria, and their family is something you are interested in, you can donate to the 'Help Andrew Beat Cancer' GoFundMe here.

Maria says she will keep the page updated with updates on Andrew's treatment and progress.

