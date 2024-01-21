Man (30) seriously injured in Wexford crash

A 30-year-old man has sustained serious injuries in a collision which happened in the village of Castlebridge, county Wexford.

The single-vehicle incident occurred shortly after 7pm yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Gardaí say the man who was the sole occupant of the car hit a wall on R741 in Castlebridge.

He was seriously injured and taken from the scene by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he’s currently receiving treatment.

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI), with the assistance of Wexford County Council.

It has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station at (053) 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

