Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Man arrested in connection with Rosslare discovery released

Man arrested in connection with Rosslare discovery released
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with the discovery of several people found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort has been released this afternoon.

According to the Irish Independent, the Romanian national was released from Wexford Garda station.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions related to the case.

On Monday, January 8th, 14 individuals were discovered in a container at the Wexford port, including two children.

Advertisement

Gardaí arrested the man for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was suspected of being the truck driver.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Erica Cody says she felt the “stars were aligning” ahead of entering the Eurosong 2024

 By Megan O'Regan Byrne
Entertainment 2

Irish stars Mescal, Murphy and Keoghan top BAFTA nominees list

 By Aoife kearns
News 3

World’s oldest dog title under review by Guinness World Records

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement