Man arrested in connection with Rosslare discovery released

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with the discovery of several people found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort has been released this afternoon.
According to the Irish Independent, the Romanian national was released from Wexford Garda station.
A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions related to the case.
On Monday, January 8th, 14 individuals were discovered in a container at the Wexford port, including two children.
Gardaí arrested the man for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.
He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was suspected of being the truck driver.
