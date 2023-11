A man who had been missing from his home in Wexford has been found safe and well.

30-year-old John Roche, who lives in Clonard, had been missing since Sunday, November 5th.

No further media action is required.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

