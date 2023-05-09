New late rail service between Wexford and Dublin announced

Iarnród Éireann has announced that a late evening return service between Wexford and Dublin will be commencing on Monday, May 22nd.

It will leave from Dublin Connolly at 8:05 pm and arrive in Gorey at roughly 10 pm.

The return train will be leaving Gorey at 10:35 pm and arriving back in Connolly just after midnight.

Iarnróid Eireann made the announcement via Twitter.

🕰️ From Monday 22nd May, new evening services begin between Dublin and Gorey: ➡️ 20:05hrs Dublin Connolly to Gorey

⬅️ 22:25hrs Gorey to Dublin Connolly Giving more choice and flexibility to commuters in Counties Wicklow and Wexford pic.twitter.com/Xrcs75bCun — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 8, 2023

Last Autumn there had been a timetable consultation involving over 1,500 people. The extra times have been added as a result of feedback from that.

It has been approved by the National Transport Authority and follows on from commitments given from separate public consultations that had been held in September and October of last year.

Other Irish Rail news

Just under a month ago, Irish Rail announced it would be bringing back the tea trolleys on a phased basis.

Snacks and drinks are now available on limited services between Cork and Dublin.

There is just one South East stop on that line, which is in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Irish Rail had said it would be on all services between Cork and Dublin by the end of April.

The tea trolley had originally stopped due to the pandemic and was not brought back because of "costs and staffing issues," despite numerous appeals from passengers.

Earlier this year, Irish Rail had been engaged in a procurement process for catering services across its entire Intercity network, which would include the Waterford-Dublin and Wexford-Dublin lines

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said at the time: “We have been as keen as our customers to see on-board catering resume, and are delighted to be in a position to do so with this interim provision.”

