Over €2m worth of cigarettes have been seized in County Wexford.

2.4 million cigarettes were discovered after a yard in Gorey was searched on Monday.

Four men were arrested at the scene and questioned by Gardaí.

They were released, and one man was subsequently arrested by Revenue Officers.

That man has been charged and is due before Gorey District Court this morning.

