Wexford News

Over €50k of suspected cannabis seized in Wexford

Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Gardaí and Revenue Officers seized €52,000 of suspected cannabis in Wexford last night.

A woman in her 30's was arrested as a result and is detained at a Garda Station in Wexford.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation involving both the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

The New Ross District Detective Unit provided assistance too.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

