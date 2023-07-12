Over €50k of suspected cannabis seized in Wexford

Gardaí and Revenue Officers seized €52,000 of suspected cannabis in Wexford last night.

A woman in her 30's was arrested as a result and is detained at a Garda Station in Wexford.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation involving both the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

The New Ross District Detective Unit provided assistance too.

Investigations are ongoing.

