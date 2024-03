Seven immigrants have been found in the trailer of a truck at Rosslare Port.

Gardaí say the seven men are receiving medical attention at a Garda Station in Wexford.

The discovery was made at approximately 5.55 am this morning.

Gardaí in Wexford are investigating possible immigration offences.

Advertisement

The trailer is detained for technical examination.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.