Wexford hotel evacuated after explosion caused by cars set alight
Guests staying at a hotel in Co Wexford hotel were evacuated when an explosion occurred in the hotel's car park after several cars were set alight.

The blaze occurred at 11.20 pm on Wednesday outside the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross, when several vehicles caught fire in the adjacent car park.

Emergency services, including two units from New Ross fire station, attended the scene.

The fire service confirmed the blaze originated in one car and spread to adjacent vehicles, two of which were completely burnt out.

Another vehicle was badly damaged and one was heat damaged.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating the fire as an incident of criminal damage.

The statement added that no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051-426 030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

By Sarah Slater

