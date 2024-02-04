Wexford Lotto player becomes 4th National Lottery millionaire of 2024

A Lotto player in Wexford had a life-changing Saturday night after winning an incredible €1 million in last night’s special Lotto Plus Raffle event.

The Sunny South East player scooped the special prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Wallace Costcutters in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford on Friday 2nd February.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw ONE Wexford player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw was entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million.

While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 1273

As well as the Wexford winner who has now taken the title of fourth National Lottery millionaire of the year to date, an online player in Wicklow was celebrating after matching five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €53,638.

The winning numbers in the Lotto draw on Saturday 3rd February were: 02, 12, 20, 24, 36, 45 and the bonus was 23.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification and email have been sent to the Wicklow winner’s online account.

The two biggest winners from Saturday night’s draw are both advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Saturday night’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws saw over 92,000 players nationwide win prizes. This includes a Wexford player who won the life-changing amount of €1 million in a special Lotto Plus Raffle event which guaranteed that one player would win that huge amount in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize.

"We are advising all of our players in the Wellingtonbridge area of Wexford to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth €1,000,500.

"The winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. As soon as the winning ticket holder makes contact with our prize claims team, we will make arrangements for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.”

The spokesperson added: “And of course, that wasn’t our only big winner in Saturday night’s draw. An online player in Wicklow matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €53,638.

"A notification and email has been sent to the winner who should also contact our prize claims team.”

As there was no outright winner of the €2,461,070 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €2.8 million.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.