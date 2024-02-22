Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Young man from Wexford (20s) dies abroad

Young man from Wexford (20s) dies abroad
Source: Facebook
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A young man from Wexford who had just left for Australia has died.

26-year-old Val Brooks from Ballindaggin, Co.Wexford had emigrated about a month ago.

Beat News understands he died while visiting Bali in Indonesia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

Advertisement

Local Cllr, Kathleen Codd-Nolan said it's devastating news.

"As a county councillor representing the area and somebody that was brought up in the parish of Ballindaggin and attended school with Val's dad, this is devastating news, not just for me and my family but all the families here in the parish of Ballindaggin and indeed in Kiltealy where his mam is from."

She added, "It's just a very tragic situation."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

17-year-old missing from New Ross

 By Aoife Kearns
Life 2

Kilkenny woman plans Taylor Swift themed divorce party

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Irish farmer to contest charge of 'cow dung' assault on Minister

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement