Young man from Wexford (20s) dies abroad

A young man from Wexford who had just left for Australia has died.

26-year-old Val Brooks from Ballindaggin, Co.Wexford had emigrated about a month ago.

Beat News understands he died while visiting Bali in Indonesia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

Local Cllr, Kathleen Codd-Nolan said it's devastating news.

"As a county councillor representing the area and somebody that was brought up in the parish of Ballindaggin and attended school with Val's dad, this is devastating news, not just for me and my family but all the families here in the parish of Ballindaggin and indeed in Kiltealy where his mam is from."

She added, "It's just a very tragic situation."

