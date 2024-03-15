Beat Breakfast's Niall Power to present at Radiodays Europe

Beat Breakfast's Niall Power is once again representing Beat and the Irish radio sector at this year’s Radiodays Europe conference.

Radiodays brings together over 1,300 visitors from 65 countries over 3 days for a conference all about Radio, Audio and Podcasting.

The event is taking place in Munch from Sunday 17th to Tuesday 19th of March.

Radiodays host a series of sessions including keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, summits, workshops and networking events, and Niall Power is among those to present at this year's conference.

It's not the first time he has taken to the Radiodays Europe stage. We sit down with Niall ahead of the trip to Munich to find out more about Radiodays and his involvement.

You've made the trip before, how many times have you spoken at Radio Days abroad?

"I first spoke at Radiodays Europe in Vienna in 2018 and since then, have presented at the European conference in Lausanne and Prague. I’ve made the trip to speak at Radiodays Sweden, Radiodays Norway and was lucky enough to travel to Johannesburg twice to address the African Radio Conference."

What do you look forward to at the event when you take part, aside from speaking?

"It’s a fantastic meeting point for people who are really passionate about radio.

"The conference attracts some of the most talented and creative presenters, producers and programmers so it’s a great place to share ideas and challenges and get some inspiration to bring back to your own station."

Why is the event significant for radio in Europe as a whole?

"The purpose of Radiodays Europe is to raise the awareness of radio, audio and podcast. It’s now in its 13th year and the conference has become the leading radio, audio, podcast conference of its kind in the world.

"From a Beat perspective, it’s nice that the hard work we do all year is recognised at a European level by being included in various sessions and presentations. I’ve been speaking at it since 2018 and Beat’s C.E.O. Gabrielle Cummins has also presented on a number of occasions, including last year in Prague where Beat was featured prominently in the Youth Summit."

What will you be talking about?

"My presentation is all about great radio promotions from around the world.

"We’ve always been incredibly passionate about promotions at Beat, and I’ve been part of the team that brought some of the world’s most exciting promotions to the South East, for example, The Fugitive, Two Strangers and a Wedding, Coffin Lock-In and Leap of Faith.

"For my conference presentation this year, I’ll be featuring fun promotions from Sydney, Cape Town, the Netherlands, the UK and Germany along with a couple of Irish stations too."

You've spoken at Radio Days in Ireland before also, how important is it for Irish radio stations to get together and attend Radio Days?

"Radiodays Ireland happens every two years and is an opportunity for people in the industry here to come together to discuss the challenges we face and to hear from experts around the world about best practice.

"Despite there being a healthy competition between radio stations in Ireland, we actually all work very well together at an industry level as everyone is incredibly passionate about the medium."

What's it like for you to be present and speak at Radio Days?

"It’s incredibly nerve-wracking each time knowing that you’re addressing some of the key figures in management, radio talent and content creation from across the continent. However, I’m so proud of the work we do at Beat and in the Irish radio industry, so once the nerves subside, I tend to enjoy myself on stage!".

Niall's presentation is an engaging whistlestop tour around the latest world radio promotions.

From all of us here at Beat, we wish Niall the best of luck with the presentation on Monday!

To find out more, visit www.radiodayseurope.com.