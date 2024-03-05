Beat celebrates Wedding Day Expo as hundreds of couples flock to Kilkenny

Not long after delivering a spectacular Seize the Leap Day on Thursday, Feb 29th, Beat was back in business on Sunday, March 3rd to host The Wedding Day in Kilkenny City. The annual expo saw hundreds of couples from across the South East descend on The Hub Kilkenny at Cillin Hill.

Over 50 suppliers from across the region and beyond assembled under one roof to showcase their goods and services to those planning their big day. The event helped newly engaged couples and fiancés organise every aspect of their wedding imaginable in a single one-stop-shop.

The landmark event in the wedding industry calendar has been running since 2013 and this year attracted over 300 people when doors opened Sunday March 3rd. Couples browsed stands exhibiting a range of businesses from the region.

On the day, they had the opportunity to book their florists, wedding cakes, transport, suit hire, photo booth, invitations, dancefloor, celebrant, make-up artists, and so much more. Brides and grooms-to-be met with vendors in person to discuss options from tailoring dresses and suits to entertainment and ceremony options.

In the afternoon, attendees were treated to two catwalk fashion shows with the gorgeous styles on display provided by My Dress Bridal Wear, Ilze Zabello Millnery, Detail Menswear, The Next Chapter Bridal Occasion-wear, and Garage Monkey Design.

Event organiser Siobhan Flynn was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to this year’s event: “It was a fantastic day. From our fabulous suppliers to the many hundred who came through the doors. It’s always the most enjoyable day to plan and work. I’m looking forward to it all again sometime soon.”

Beat’s Most Wanted presenter Kirsten Mate Maher presented both fashion shows on the day. Kirsten is currently planning her wedding and said it was an outstanding event for couples in the lead-up to making their final decisions.

“The atmosphere on Sunday was fantastic, it was a pleasure to be a part of it! As someone who is also planning their big day it was priceless to get to talk to so many experts in the industry - and of course sample so many cake flavours.”