Beat continues to blaze the trail with record-breaking audience size in latest JNLR Report

Radio listenership in Ireland has continued to grow per the latest JNLR report.

Todays JNLR results announced that 3,351,000 adults tune into their selected radio station every day, up 31,000 listeners compared to the previous release (Jul ‘22-Jun ‘23).

The number accounts for 81% of the entire adult population in Ireland tuning into a radio station every day.

On average, listeners tune into just over 4 hours of live radio every day.

Advertisement

Radio is also still the leading platform for listening levels in Ireland dwarfing all forms of social media.

The latest report also reveals that 89% of all adult listening to radio is still via FM/AM, listening on a radio at home or in the car.

The Irish populace is continuing its tradition of embracing radio as the medium is enjoying an unprecedented boom period with continual increases in overall audience levels.

The latest daily audience levels of 3.35 million represents an increase in 176,000 listeners on an average weekday, when compared to the same period 2 years ago (October ’20 – October ’21).

Advertisement

The recently published Irish Audio Report which looks at total audio listening shows that live radio dominates with a 74% share of total listening. Music streaming has a 12% share of listening while YouTube Music and Podcasts have a 7% and 3% share respectively.

Ciaran Cunningham CEO Radiocentre Ireland said: "Live radio continues to deliver brilliant content that is consumed by millions of listeners every day.

He continued: "A record high in daily listeners is a testament to the quality of radio in Ireland and to the hard work and investment from radio stations up and down the country.

"There is a general boom in audio listening and live radio is at the heart of it, accounting for three quarters of all audio listening in Ireland."

Advertisement

Beat is also still the number one radio station in the South East according to the latest JNLR report.

The daily reach for Beat in August 2023 was 101,000 and now that figure is 102,000. A record-breaking figure in the 20 year history of Beat!

The weekly reach for Beat continues the upward trend. In August we had 162,000 listening and now it’s at 163,000.

Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins, speaking on the record setting listenership, praised the fantastic word by the new presenters on Beat.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.