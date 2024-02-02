Teachers and principals can register their first year groups here!

We have kicked off the Beat Digital Media Literacy Tour!

From February until May we'll be visiting first year students in schools across the South East to teach them all about Media Literacy!

Our presenters will bring to life the theory that the students are already being taught, as part of the Department of Education's Digital Media Literacy short course.

Advertisement

These roadshows are part-funded by the new w Comisiún na Meán under its Sound and Vision scheme and will focus on four main strands of the existing Digital Media Literacy course

(1) My Digital World

(2) Following my Interests online

(3) Checking the Facts and

Advertisement

(4) Publishing Myself.

The best part? We are offering this interactive workshop to schools for FREE!

Teachers and principals can register their first year groups here!