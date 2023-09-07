Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Beat

Get your Song On Beat

Get your Song On Beat
Cúan Cusack
Cúan Cusack
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Get your Song On Beat

Beat is passionate about local talent. Irish Beats DJ Ava Somers from Irish Beats is on the hunt for fresh tunes for the show. If you're an aspiring artist ready for radio, fill out the form here and Ava will give your tune a listen.

Irish Beats

At Beat 102-103, we’re proud to Play Irish. Our Irish music guru, Ava Somers, presents two hours of homegrown talent each Sunday evening. We feature lots of South East artists, along with up-and-coming talent and live studio performances.

 

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ryanair boss hit with cream pies by eco activists

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died

 By Beat News
Wexford News 3

Do Not Swim notice issued to popular Wexford beach

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Beat
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement