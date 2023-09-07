Get your Song On Beat

Beat is passionate about local talent. Irish Beats DJ Ava Somers from Irish Beats is on the hunt for fresh tunes for the show. If you're an aspiring artist ready for radio, fill out the form here and Ava will give your tune a listen.

At Beat 102-103, we’re proud to Play Irish. Our Irish music guru, Ava Somers, presents two hours of homegrown talent each Sunday evening. We feature lots of South East artists, along with up-and-coming talent and live studio performances.