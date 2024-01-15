Join us for Blue Monday at Beat

The notorious Blue Monday is usually described as the most depressing day of the year.

Beat will not be left out as we are having our unique take on Blue Monday.

Staff at Beat will come in on Monday, January 15 in their pyjamas in what is sure to be a light-hearted twist on the occasion.

We implore you to join in our melancholy. Come to work in your laziest outfit and have the most depressing workday ever!

According to Sky, Blue Monday was a concept designed by by psychologist Dr Cliff Arnall in 2004 to help a travel company sell holidays.

The first Blue Monday was held on 24 January, 2005.

