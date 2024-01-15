Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Beat

Join us for Blue Monday at Beat

Join us for Blue Monday at Beat
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The notorious Blue Monday is usually described as the most depressing day of the year.

Beat will not be left out as we are having our unique take on Blue Monday.

Staff at Beat will come in on Monday, January 15 in their pyjamas in what is sure to be a light-hearted twist on the occasion.

We implore you to join in our melancholy. Come to work in your laziest outfit and have the most depressing workday ever!

Advertisement

According to Sky, Blue Monday was a concept designed by by psychologist Dr Cliff Arnall in 2004 to help a travel company sell holidays.

The first Blue Monday was held on 24 January, 2005.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

People over 35 can join Gardaí from today

 By Aoife kearns
News 2

Jack Chambers announces on social media that he's gay

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Man (80s) dies in fire at house in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Beat
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement