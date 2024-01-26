Carlow man in the running in tonight's Eurosong

A Carlow man is in contention to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Six hopeful acts will perform for the public on tonight's Late Late Show, hoping to win the Eurosong.

Among the hopefuls are Louis Walsh's newest boyband Next in Line, who have a very strong South East connection.

Neug Kelly, one-fifth of the band, hails from Carlow Town and is joined by four other singers from Meath and Dublin.

The band's song Love Like Us is currently number one on the iTunes chart.

Also in the running are JyellowL featuring Toshín with rap number Judas, and Doomsday Blue by Bambie Thug.

Other contenders for this year's Eurosong include Erica Cody with her song Love Me Like I Do, Go Tobann by AILSHA, and Let Me Be The Fire by Isabella Kearney.

The winner of Eurosong 2024 will have a task on their hands, as they attempt to qualify for the Eurovision final for the first time in four years.

