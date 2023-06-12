Carlow man leads group of Irish people bringing GAA to China

A Carlow man is among a group of Irish people brought together through GAA in China.

Declan Sauwatari is a 27-year-old who works for Bord Bia in the city of Shanghai.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Declan is also the chairman of Shanghai GAA.

The team competed in the annual All-China GAA Games on Saturday, which had been cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Games saw teams from Shande, Beijing, and Suzhou with matches being played parallel to each other on rugby grounds.

Shanghai GAA is the biggest club in China, despite the pandemic having a huge effect on the number of Irish people living in China.

There are no official figures detailing the number of Irish residents in the country.

Although they are encouraged to register with the Irish Embassy in Beijing, apparently, not many actually do.

Advertisement

Informal estimates suggest that there are less than 200 Irish in Beijing, with fewer than 2,000 expected to be in the whole of China.

"There's a lot of Chinese locals on the team in Shanghai and we have people from South Africa, Australia, UK, Kazakhstan, and Korea," Declan said.

The Gaelic football teams play nine-a-side with each half of a match lasting seven minutes.

Jack Meng is a Shanghai-native who plays for the men's team. His wife and daughter also play and competed over the weekend.

Advertisement

Jack went to University in Ireland and always saw his friends playing Gaelic.

When he returned to China, a colleague joined him and fully introduced him to the game.

"We try to mimic here the atmosphere of a club back in Ireland. That's our club's goal. That's my objective as well," Jack said.

That seems to have been the goal of the group that did something similar in Uganda.

A group from Kilkenny came together to campaign for a pitch in the newly-founded GAA community in Kampala.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.