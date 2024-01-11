Change in plans for former Capuchin friary in Carlow

There has been a change to initial plans for the former Capuchin Friary in Carlow town.

It had been proposed it would house 50 male asylum seekers.

However according to the Irish Examiner, last night it was confirmed families would instead move into the facility.

The U-turn was made by the Department of Integration.

Yesterday, a demonstration was held outside the facility on Dublin Street in Carlow town.

Meanwhile, in North Kilkenny, the owners of an empty Spa in Johnstown have had to clarify to locals, that it would not be used to accommodate refugees.

In an open letter issued to locals, P-P-B Properties said they never have, and never will, seek to house international protection applicants in the building.

