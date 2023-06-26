Gardaí appeal for information after front door of house set on fire in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating an incident where the front door of a house was set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The incident happened in Tullow, Co. Carlow at 3.40 am.

No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by the occupant of the house in the Maple Court housing estate.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Unit B Tullow Garda Station.

Advertisement

Gardaí are also appealing for information on two other incidents in Carlow with the first one also in Tullow.

The side gate of a house in Cathedral Close was kicked in on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects, two men who were both topless, ran away from the scene when confronted by the homeowner.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at 1.20 pm.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, or dash cam footage to contact Unit D Carlow Garda Station.

The second incident occurred in Tinryland Park when a yellow and black Stiga lawnmower was taken between Sunday 18th and Wednesday 21st of June.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Unit B Carlow Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.