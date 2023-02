The N80 at Castletown in Carlow is closed this evening due to a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred between the M9 junction at Tinryland and Glynns Buses.

It is understood that the road is closed for technical examination and emergency services are attending the scene.

Road users are being urged to avoid the area.

GardaΓ­ have confirmed to Beat News that the road will be closed until further notice.