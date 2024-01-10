Protest to take place in Carlow ahead of arrival of 50 asylum-seekers

A protest over the lack of information and communication regarding the imminent arrival of 50 asylum-seekers at a former friary in Carlow town is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Officials from the Department of Integration informed public representatives on Tuesday that 50 people are to start arriving at the former Capuchin Friary on Dublin Street in the town centre from Friday.

'The Carlow Says No' group organised the protest overnight, over what they say is a “lack of consultation” with residents and businesses.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she is liaising with the department to gather further information.

A meeting of local councillors and Carlow County Council took place on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the majority of the arrivals will be accommodated at the friary for a year.

The building was bought privately when the Capuchin order placed it on the market in 2022. It is believed the current owner has also leased another property to the Government for use as emergency accommodation.

It comes as Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said it is important that “no one area is overburdened” in accommodating asylum seekers.

The Green Party leader said it was accurate to say that some areas have been asked to take in more international protection applicants than others.

Mr Ryan said “no one can disagree” that certain areas have a far higher percentage of asylum seekers.

However, he added: “But shutting the doors, saying ‘Ireland is full’ – that is not a viable, correct or appropriate response and option.”

Demonstrations have been staged in Rosslare, Co Wexford over a proposed IPAS centre at a site previously granted planning permission for a new nursing home.

The Carlow protest comes amid demonstrations in Co Wexford over a proposed International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre in Rosslare.

The centre is set to be located on a site which had previously been granted planning permission for a nursing home. However, the site was subsequently purchased by another developer, leading to its proposal as an IPAS centre.

The construction site is currently the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Independent councillor Ger Carthy said there are concerns the infrastructure and facilities in Rosslare are not adequate to cope with the influx of people set to arrive.

Highlighting that the village already has two accommodation centres for international protection applicants and Ukrainian refugees, Cllr Carthy said: "This is an issue of fairness and equity. Locals have done their bit to help already.

"There is no nursing home in the area, one is badly needed, and those plans should be allowed to continue."

