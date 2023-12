A truck has gone up in flames between Junction 4 and 5 on the M9 near Carlow.

Traffic is building for those heading northbound and it is being diverted into Carlow Town.

The road between Tinryland and Castledermot has been closed.

Fire services and Gardaí are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

More to follow.

