Waterford is set to host 11th annual Winterval Festival

Ayomide Akinshilo
Waterford is all set to host its 11th annual Winterval Festival from November 17th to December 23rd.

The festival will kick off with a programme of over 40 events for all of the family to enjoy.

A primary attraction will be the annual Winterval Glenveagh Christmas Market and this year over 100 food, craft and drinks producers and creators are set to feature across the festival.

The Winterval Glenveagh Market will be set out in a series of attractive wooden cabins through the spine of Ireland’s oldest city into the cultural quarter.

This will span the Viking city from George’s Street to Hanover Street and onto O’Connell Street and Gladstone Street, and all in the midst of the Winterval family fun attractions.

Soak up the sparkly Christmas atmosphere and yuletide spirit, browse the many Christmas craft and food stalls and support local, regional and national producers, makers and creators this festive season.

The Winterval Glenveagh Market will include food and drinks from Farm Hog Roast, Rom’s Crepes, Natiual Gourmet Foods, Huckleberry Churros.

There will be gift options from Woodturning by Ian, Rosie’s Bags, Perfume Espana, Magda Webner Studios and Funky Geeks, to name but a few.

In addition at the Waterford Cultural Quarter Crafts Market also on Hanover Street, there will be a vast variety of crafts and treats.

These will include From woollen products to wood carvings, paintings to driftwood creations and jewellery all produced by a range of diverse cultures, including African, Polish, German, Ukraine, Bulgarian creators.

The all-encompassing market variety at Winterval will offer visitors a variety of over 100 food, drinks crafts and gift producers and creators.

The full Winterval Festival programme is available to view and book online at www.winterval.ie

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

