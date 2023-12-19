Play Button
Flying for the holidays? Do not pack these Christmas items in your luggage

Ryanair, © PA Wire/PA Images
Michelle Heffernan
Headed abroad for the Christmas?

Ryanair has issued a warning to its passengers not to pack these common Christmas items in your luggage.

Wrapped Presents

While wrapping may seem like good preparation, you could end up handing over that gorgeous package to airport security staff. Ryanair told Metro UK that wrapped gifts may be seized and searched, as the airline is not entirely sure what they contain. "Don't spend hours intricately wrapping gifts to carry in your hand luggage," they said. "Wrapped gifts may be opened, searched and screened by airport security staff."

Christmas Crackers

No paper hats and bad jokes on board unfortunately. Christmas crackers may seen harmless, but they are considered an explosive substance as they often contain gunpowder. They fall under the same category as fireworks or sparklers; they're strictly forbidden on flights.

Party Poppers

Just like crackers, these fun trinkets pack an explosive. According to the Ryanair website you should wait until you reach your destination to buy any party poppers, Christmas crackers, sparklers or fireworks.

For a full list of Packing Dos and Don'ts for travelling with Ryanair this Christmas, visit their packing guide here.

 

More in Life
