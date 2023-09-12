Play Button
Armed robbery at Kilkenny post office

Rachael Dunphy
A post office in Kilkenny was the victim of an armed robbery earlier today.

Gardaí responded to the reports at the High Street post office at approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

A man entered with what is understood to be a hammer and demanded money. He fled the scene with a sum of money.

No one was injured in the incident, and the post office remained closed for the rest of the afternoon.

He was subsequently arrested and the sum of money was recovered.

The man (30s) is currently being detained in a Garda station in Co. Kilkenny.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

