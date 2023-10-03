Heartache as first couple leaves Grá ar an Trá

The first couple has left the Love Teach as Virgin Media's Grá ar an Trá returned to our screens last night for the second episode of the inaugural season.

Co-presenter James Kavanagh commences the episode with a lively jig around giant Jenga, concluding with a farewell from Laura Pakenham and Loman Jinks as they bid slán to the Love Teach.

Laura told her partner Loman that she wasn't feeling a romantic connection between them, but said she would continue to be his múinteoir.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Virgin Media Television (@virginmediatelevision)



Hosted by Gráinne Seoige (Cinnire Grá), alongside James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc, the programme follows twelve singletons as they venture to the Waterford Gaeltacht in pursuit of romance, while also brushing up on their cúpla focal.

Balancing their time between flirting and foclóir, contestants strive to be crowned 'Couple with the most focail' and secure a €10,000 prize.

Advertisement

While the night in the house showcased romantic moments, such as couples sharing goodnight kisses, the morning brought a revelation.

Sean, coupled with Beat's Most Wanted presenter Megan, disclosed that he had experienced a panic attack the previous night.

Reflecting on the experience, Sean told the camera: "As a young man who suffers from mental health issues from time to time, it's not a constant thing, it's important to start that conversation. If I'm not talking about it, who's going to?"

Following Sean's revelation, the couples participate in a jig dance-off, culminating in Sean and Megan securing a special date, organised by Cinnire Gráinne.

Advertisement

As the first couple leaves Grá ar an Trá, viewers express their thoughts on social media.

According to X, one viewer wrote: "Is there a better Irish show on TV than Grá ar an Trá?"

I really expected to get major ick from #GráArAnTrá, but actually it’s well done, and I like (almost!) all the contestants. It’s certainly a lot deeper than the ITV boobs-and-biceps nonsense that runs all bloody summer. Ana mhaith at fad! — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) October 2, 2023

Catch Beat's own Megan O'Regan-Byrne, as she seeks love and a cúpla focail, every Monday night on Virgin Media 2.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.