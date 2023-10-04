University offering Hogwarts-style magic degree

You're a wizard Harry! Or you could be, with this Masters of Magic and Occult Science, according to BBC.

With applications now open for September 2024, you could be a professional witch or wizard in just one year.

Did your letter to Hogwarts get lost in the post? Ours too, but you can get a Masters of Arts degree in Magic and Occult Science from the University of Exeter. It is the first of its kind to be offered in a UK university.

An overview of the course outlines some highlights, such as 'esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult science and related topics.'

The MA will be taught by professors with backgrounds in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, drama and religion. The university has stated that this Masters is the only one of its kind to combine the history of magic with such a large range of other subjects, with modules including 'Dragons in Lore, Literature and Art,' 'The Legend of King Arthur' and 'Philosophy and Psychedelics.'

However, if your aim is to become a full-time wizard, you may need to look elsewhere. According to the university the course could result in a variety of careers, including PhD level study, teaching, counselling, heritage and museum work, tourism and the arts amongst others.

