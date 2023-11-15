Play Button
Will Smith reacts to accusation he was caught having sex with actor Duane Martin

Ayomide Akinshilo
A-list actor Will Smith was recently accused of having sex with actor Duane Martin by his former friend and ex-personal assistant Brother Bilaal.

Brother Bilaal made the shock accusation in a viral interview with internet personality Tasha K.

He said he walked Smith, now 55, and Martin engaged in a sex act in Martin's dressing room.

'I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,' Brother Bilaal said. 'There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him - it was murder in there.'

Smith has now come out to deny the claims through his representative.

In a statement sent to TMZ, Smith said the story was 'completely fabricated' while another source told the outlet that Smith is 'considering taking legal action.'

Duane Martin, 58, was married to Martin actress Tisha Campbell from 1996–2020.

Bilaal was on the podcast to promote his forthcoming book titled Will Smith Demonic Circle.

