Zendaya snubs Paul Mescal at SAG Awards

Zendaya snubs Paul Mescal at SAG Awards
Credit: Twitter.com
Michelle Heffernan
Just when we thought Paul Mescal was unstoppable, one celebrity appears to have put him in his place.

Viewers of the SAG awards were quick to point out the awkward moment between the Kildare heartthrob and the Euphoria actress, Zendaya. Both stars were invited to the stage to announce the nominees of the SAG Award for Outstanding Female Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series. Making their way to the stage, Mescal offered Zendaya his hand, and his gentlemanly gesture was awkwardly brushed off.

The Aftersun star seemed to be a little thrown by Zendaya's reaction, and stumbled his words a little during their  presentation:

Mescal fans were quick to notice his nervous energy, and offer their sympathies.

Zendaya herself was nominated for the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria. The actress stole the show for awards fashion, wearing two exceptional gowns during the evening-A satin Versace floor-length pink dress embellished with 190 fabric roses, and a cutout, colour block Giorgio Armani privé slip dress with a crystal choker.

