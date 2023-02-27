Zendaya snubs Paul Mescal at SAG Awards

Just when we thought Paul Mescal was unstoppable, one celebrity appears to have put him in his place.

Viewers of the SAG awards were quick to point out the awkward moment between the Kildare heartthrob and the Euphoria actress, Zendaya. Both stars were invited to the stage to announce the nominees of the SAG Award for Outstanding Female Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series. Making their way to the stage, Mescal offered Zendaya his hand, and his gentlemanly gesture was awkwardly brushed off.

📲 A GENTLEMAN! Paul Mescal and Zendaya at the #SAGAwards apresenting the award! credits: paulmescalpics on IG! pic.twitter.com/9uUKWwGyLU — best of paul mescal (@paulmescalfiles) February 27, 2023

The Aftersun star seemed to be a little thrown by Zendaya's reaction, and stumbled his words a little during their presentation:

Zendaya best girl got Paul Mescal blushing nervous giggle and shit. I too would have the same reaction as Paul, fr.pic.twitter.com/sJHSaPWNte — Alexandre. (@normelpeople) February 27, 2023

Mescal fans were quick to notice his nervous energy, and offer their sympathies.

Sorry Paul Mescal's big irish head next to Zendaya I'm actually going to combust https://t.co/qcJkTQq5zs — Kiki (@kizzyroche) February 27, 2023

paul mescal trying to help zendaya up the stairs and she said nah 😭😭😭 — beth bennet (@theebethst) February 27, 2023

Zendaya herself was nominated for the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria. The actress stole the show for awards fashion, wearing two exceptional gowns during the evening-A satin Versace floor-length pink dress embellished with 190 fabric roses, and a cutout, colour block Giorgio Armani privé slip dress with a crystal choker.