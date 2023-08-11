Cannonball 2023 set to pass through South East

The route for the Super Car event, Cannonball 2023, has been announced.

It will begin on September 15th in Malahide, Dublin with stops in Cavan and Mayo that day.

Over the weekend, around 190 supercars will stop in Mayo, Galway, Limerick, Cork, and Kilkenny.

It will arrive in Kilkenny City at 6 pm on Sunday, September 17th.

Advertisement

This year's theme is ‘Heroes, Inventors, Revolutionaries and Movies.’

People are invited to apply to show off their own car on the trip too!

Applications from supercars, movie-themed cars, American monster cars and wacky/fun vehicles are welcome.

What to expect

Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe and features some of the finest cars on the planet.

Advertisement

People can expect to see a variety of cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the likes of the Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

It's a fun-filled, family-friendly event with Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, and music bringing all the glamour of a carnival with live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns to get the party started.

There will be a few colourful costumes too with Spiderman, Cat Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker, and more all set to make an appearance.

Organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Why?

Advertisement

Every year, Cannonball picks a charity to benefit from the event.

This year the group has chosen The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation as its partner charity.

It's a charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

There are currently over 400 children under the care of Jack and Jill right across the country and the charity’s mission is to empower parents to care for their child at home.

Cannonball has already raised €1,538,602 for Irish Charities.

For more information on the event, see cannonball.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.