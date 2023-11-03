DJ Carey to appear in court in relation to fraud offences

Former Kilkenny hurler, DJ Carey, will appear in court again today charged with multiple fraud and forgery offences.

It is believed Carey is facing 21 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001.

The All-Ireland winning hurler was arrested in the capital in September and brought to court by Waterford Gardaí.

It's understood the offences spanned eight years from January 1st 2014 until December 31st 2022.

The charges allege that Mr Carey induced people to give him money having fraudulently claimed to have cancer and that he needed money to obtain treatment.

It's believed that Carey actually spent the money attending high-profile sports events such as the Super Bowl and travelling across the US, despite the fact that he was millions of euros in debt to AIB.

There are also claims he was playing golf on some of the country's top courses.

Mr Carey's social media reveals that he had been living life to the max, despite having €9.5 million hanging over his head.

He had been regularly checking in via Facebook showcasing the trips he had been on.

In February, he updated his status to say:

"Thrilled to be in New York for the Super Bowl. Great atmosphere. Nearly as good as all Ireland weekend lol."

He also checked in to let everyone know exactly where he was, which was at Flushing Meadows, Corona Park on that occasion.

In April 2015, he was in America again, but this time for a golfing event.

Again, he updated his Facebook status to let his friends and followers know.

It is unknown whether Mr Carey funded his attendance to these events.

