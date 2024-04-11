Fundraiser launched to bring Kilkenny man who died in New Zealand home

A fundraiser has been launched to bring a Kilkenny man who died in New Zealand home.

Maurice McCarthy from Mullinavat in South Kilkenny passed away unexpectedly on the 8th of April.

He was living and working in Geraldine, New Zealand.

Since the GoFundMe was created on Wednesday, it has amassed over €55,000.

The fundraiser says Maurice was a 'hugely popular character who was known and loved by so man in Ireland and abroad'.

Maurice made the move to New Zealand in October 2019 & to say he flourished there is an understatement. In his short 25 years, he touched so many lives & made so many journeys. It’s time now for his final journey back home to us in Mullinavat.

The GoFundMe says the funds raised will be used to 'bring Maurice home to us' and to 'alleviate the financial hardship of other families in this devastating situation'.

You can visit the donation page here.

